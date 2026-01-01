hamburger icon
Kinetic Green e-Luna Left Side View
1/14
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Left View
2/14
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Right View
3/14
Kinetic Green e-Luna Rear Left View
4/14
Kinetic Green e-Luna Rear Right View
5/14
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Tyre View
6/14

Kinetic Green e-Luna X3 Pro

1.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
e-Luna X3 Pro

e-Luna X3 Pro Prices

The e-Luna X3 Pro, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

e-Luna X3 Pro Range

The e-Luna X3 Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e-Luna X3 Pro Colours

The e-Luna X3 Pro is available in 5 colour options: Sparkling Green, Pearl Yellow, Ocean Blue, Night Star Black, Mulberry Red.

e-Luna X3 Pro Battery & Range

e-Luna X3 Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-Luna X3 Pro include the Detel EV Veeru priced ₹70 Thousands and the Polarity Smart Sport priced between ₹40000 Thousands - 1.1 Lakhs.

e-Luna X3 Pro Specs & Features

The e-Luna X3 Pro has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Kinetic Green e-Luna X3 Pro Price

e-Luna X3 Pro

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,990
RTO
6,399
Insurance
19,093
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,482
EMI@2,267/mo
Kinetic Green e-Luna X3 Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Height
1036 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Type
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Shocker

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degrees
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Kinetic Green e-Luna X3 Pro EMI
EMI2,040 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
94,933
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
94,933
Interest Amount
27,496
Payable Amount
1,22,429

Kinetic Green e-Luna other Variants

e-Luna X2

₹ 94,525*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,990
RTO
5,599
Insurance
18,936
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,525
EMI@2,032/mo
e-Luna X3 Go

₹ 94,525*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,990
RTO
5,599
Insurance
18,936
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,525
EMI@2,032/mo
e-Luna X3

₹ 97,264*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,490
RTO
5,799
Insurance
18,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,264
EMI@2,091/mo
e-Luna X3 Plus

₹ 97,264*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,490
RTO
5,799
Insurance
18,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,264
EMI@2,091/mo
e-Luna X3 Prime

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,490
RTO
6,599
Insurance
19,132
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,221
EMI@2,326/mo
