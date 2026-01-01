The e-Luna X3 Pro, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The e-Luna X3 Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e-Luna X3 Pro is available in 5 colour options: Sparkling Green, Pearl Yellow, Ocean Blue, Night Star Black, Mulberry Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-Luna X3 Pro include the Detel EV Veeru priced ₹70 Thousands and the Polarity Smart Sport priced between ₹40000 Thousands - 1.1 Lakhs.
The e-Luna X3 Pro has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.