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Ninja 500PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Front Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Disc Break View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Rear Tyre View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Seat View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Engine View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Fuel Tank View
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Key Specs
Engine451 cc
View all Ninja 500 specs and features

Ninja 500 STD

Ninja 500 STD Prices

The Ninja 500 STD, is listed at ₹6.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 500 STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 500 STD Colours

The Ninja 500 STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Lime Green.

Ninja 500 STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 500 STD is powered by a 451 cc engine.

Ninja 500 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650GT priced ₹5.59 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.

Ninja 500 STD Specs & Features

The Ninja 500 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD Price

Ninja 500 STD

₹6.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,66,000
RTO
45,280
Insurance
26,720
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,38,000
EMI@13,713/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
1995 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
294 km
Max Speed
190 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
451 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
70 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12V, 8.6Ah

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD EMI
EMI12,342 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,74,200
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,74,200
Interest Amount
1,66,308
Payable Amount
7,40,508

Kawasaki Ninja 500 other Variants

Ninja 500 STD (2026)

₹6.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,76,000
RTO
46,080
Insurance
26,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,957
EMI@13,949/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Alternatives

CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
Ninja 500vs650GT
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
Ninja 500vsZ650

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