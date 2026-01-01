hamburger icon
Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025

46.15 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Springfield Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Prices

The Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025, is listed at ₹46.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Mileage

All variants of the Springfield Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Colours

The Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 is available in 3 colour options: Thunder Black Smoke, Smoke White, Grey.

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Engine and Transmission

The Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Springfield Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chieftain Limited priced between ₹34.26 Lakhs - 34.4 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] priced ₹27.19 Lakhs.

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Specs & Features

The Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 has Clock, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Price

Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025

₹46.15 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,96,000
RTO
3,35,680
Insurance
83,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,15,370
EMI@99,202/mo
Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Length
2583 mm
Wheelbase
1701 mm
Height
1439 mm
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Saddle Height
660 mm
Width
1080 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm / 45.7mm ride in

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position, Vinyl Seat
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025 EMI
EMI 89,282 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,53,832
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,53,832
Interest Amount
12,03,091
Payable Amount
53,56,923

Indian Springfield Dark Horse other Variants

Springfield Dark Horse Black Smoke

₹32.78 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,56,494
RTO
2,66,084
Insurance
55,334
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,77,912
EMI@70,455/mo
Springfield Dark Horse Quartz Gray

₹33.57 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,28,719
RTO
2,72,585
Insurance
56,171
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,57,475
EMI@72,165/mo
Indian Springfield Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsChieftain Limited
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsHeritage Classic [2024]
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsR 1250 RT
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

24.56 - 43.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsMultistrada V4
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Dark HorsevsR 1300 GS Adventure

