Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Right View
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD

37.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Key Specs
Engine1834 cc
View all Chieftain Power Plus Limited specs and features

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Prices

The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD, is listed at ₹37.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Mileage

All variants of the Chieftain Power Plus Limited offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Colours

The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD is available in 2 colour options: Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic.

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Engine and Transmission

The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD is powered by a 1834 cc engine.

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Chieftain Power Plus Limited's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Gold Wing priced between ₹39.9 Lakhs - 42.82 Lakhs or the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse priced between ₹32 Lakhs - 40.92 Lakhs.

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Specs & Features

The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Price

Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD

₹37.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,11,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
37,11,000
EMI@79,764/mo
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2503 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1237 mm
Kerb Weight
366 kg
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1066 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Chennal
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Front: 130/60B19 66H, Rear: 180/60R16 80H
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
175 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
112ci Liquid-Cooled PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
181.4 Nm@ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Gear
Displacement
1834 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
110 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork / 130mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Hydraulic Preload Adjustment / 114 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analog
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Analog
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 Litres
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analog
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Remote Locking Hard Saddlebags, Power Adjustable Windshield, 68+ Litres of Storage, Keyless Ignition, Adjustable Fairing Vents, USB Charger, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD EMI
EMI71,787 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
33,39,900
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
33,39,900
Interest Amount
9,67,349
Payable Amount
43,07,249

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

