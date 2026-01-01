|Engine
|1834 cc
The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD, is listed at ₹37.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Chieftain Power Plus Limited offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD is available in 2 colour options: Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic.
The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD is powered by a 1834 cc engine.
In the Chieftain Power Plus Limited's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Gold Wing priced between ₹39.9 Lakhs - 42.82 Lakhs or the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse priced between ₹32 Lakhs - 40.92 Lakhs.
The Chieftain Power Plus Limited STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.