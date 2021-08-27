hamburger icon
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Specifications

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited starting price is Rs. 37,11,000 in India. Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1834 cc engine.
37.11 Lakhs*
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Specs

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited comes with 1834 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Chieftain Power Plus Limited starts at Rs. 37.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Chieftain ...Read More

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2503 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1237 mm
Kerb Weight
366 kg
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1066 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Chennal
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Front: 130/60B19 66H, Rear: 180/60R16 80H
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
112ci Liquid-Cooled PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
181.4 Nm@ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Gear
Displacement
1834 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
110 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork / 130mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Hydraulic Preload Adjustment / 114 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analog
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Analog
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 Litres
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analog
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Remote Locking Hard Saddlebags, Power Adjustable Windshield, 68+ Litres of Storage, Keyless Ignition, Adjustable Fairing Vents, USB Charger, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

39.2 - 39.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold Wing Specs
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

32.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street Glide Specs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

41.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Road Glide [2024] Specs
Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Limited Specs
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

33.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
K 1600 Bagger Specs
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 LakhsEx-Showroom
K 1600 Grand America Specs

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Variants & Price List

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited price starts at ₹ 37.11 Lakhs .

37.11 Lakhs*
1834 cc
