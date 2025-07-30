The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Wardha is Rs. 14.08 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Wardha amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Wardha is Rs. 28,545.
The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Wardha are Rs. 35,691, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.