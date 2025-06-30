hamburger icon
Honda X-ADV On Road Price in Solan

Honda X-ADV Front Right View
11.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Solan
Honda X-ADV on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 13.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda X-ADV dealers and showrooms in Solan for best offers. Honda X-ADV on road price breakup in Solan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda X-ADV is mainly compared to Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Solan, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs in Solan and BMW F 750 GS starting at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Solan.
Honda X-ADV STD ₹ 13.34 Lakhs

X-ADV STD

₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
745 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,90,000
RTO
1,03,200
Insurance
40,933
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Solan)
13,34,133
EMI@28,676/mo
Honda X-ADV Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Tiger 850 Sport Price in Solan
BMW F 900 XR

BMW F 900 XR

12.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
F 900 XR Price in Solan
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

13.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
F900 GS Price in Solan
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
V-Strom 800 DE Price in Solan

Honda X-ADV FAQs

The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Solan is Rs. 13.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Solan amount to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Solan is Rs. 27,051.
The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Solan are Rs. 40,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

