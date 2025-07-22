hamburger icon
Honda X-ADV On Road Price in Sant Kabir Nagar

Honda X-ADV Front Right View
11.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sant Kabir Nagar
X-ADV Price in

Sant Kabir Nagar
Honda X-ADV on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 13.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda X-ADV dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers. Honda X-ADV on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda X-ADV is mainly compared to Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar, Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and BMW F 750 GS starting at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price
Honda X-ADV STD ₹ 13.13 Lakhs

Honda X-ADV Variant Wise Price List in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

X-ADV STD

₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
745 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,90,000
RTO
88,000
Insurance
35,101
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sant Kabir Nagar)
13,13,101
EMI@28,224/mo
    Honda X-ADV FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Sant Kabir Nagar is Rs. 13.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Sant Kabir Nagar amount to Rs. 88,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Sant Kabir Nagar is Rs. 26,625.
    The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Sant Kabir Nagar are Rs. 35,101, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

