The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Bhimavaram is Rs. 13.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Bhimavaram amount to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Bhimavaram is Rs. 27,051.
The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Bhimavaram are Rs. 40,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.