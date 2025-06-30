What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Narnaul? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Narnaul is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Narnaul? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Narnaul amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Narnaul? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Narnaul is Rs. 11,737.