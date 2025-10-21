2026 Honda Rebel 500 launched with new colour options. Check details

Honda has updated its Rebel 500 cruiser for the 2026 model year with new colour options to garner a refreshed appeal. This update will apply to the global lineup for now, but is expected to reach Indian shores sometime soon. For 2026, the Japanese middleweight cruiser remains mechanically identical to the current model, continuing with the same engine and power figures, hardware, and tech suite that were offered so far.

The base Honda Rebel 500 gets two new colour options for MY26, which include Pearl Black and Pearl Smoky Gray. The top-spec Rebel 500 SE variant gets a new Pearl Blue shade. The cruiser will be available from January 2026 onwards, starting at a price tag of $6,799 (~ ₹5.98 lakh) for the base model and $6,999 (~ ₹6.15 lakh) for the SE.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Rebel 500 471 cc 471 cc 27 kmpl 27 kmpl ₹ 5.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Eliminator 451 cc 451 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Keeway V302C 298.0 cc 298.0 cc 37.03 kmpl 37.03 kmpl ₹ 4.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Benelli 752 S 754.0 cc 754.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 6 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 486 cc 486 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 5.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Benelli Leoncino 500 500.0 cc 500.0 cc 23.0 kmpl 23.0 kmpl ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

On our shores, the Rebel 500 is currently priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant that arrives through the CBU route. The cruiser is sold exclusively from Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships located in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Honda Rebel 500: At a glance

Category Details Model 2026 Honda Rebel 500 Launch Timeline Global launch in January 2026 India Availability Expected soon via CBU route; currently sold at ₹ 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Price (Global) Base: $6,799 (~ ₹ 5.98 lakh) • SE: $6,999 (~ ₹ 6.15 lakh) New Colour Options Base: Pearl Black, Pearl Smoky Gray • SE: Pearl Blue Engine 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, 8-valve DOHC Power & Torque 45.5 bhp @ 8,500 rpm, 43.3 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox Chassis & Suspension Tubular steel frame, telescopic front forks, twin Showa rear shocks Brakes Front: 296 mm disc • Rear: 240 mm disc • Dual-channel ABS Dealership Network (India) Honda BigWing Topline: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Honda Rebel 500: Specifications and hardware

The Honda Rebel 500 derives its power from a 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin that gets paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This 8-valve DOHC unit makes 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm, with power delivery tuned for good low and mid-range grunt.

The cruiser is built around a tubular steel frame held up by telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers sourced from Showa. Braking performance comes from a 296 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

With the Rebel 500’s launch, Honda entered the premium mid-capacity cruiser segment in India, with the aim to tap into the demand for relaxed, city-friendly motorcycles that also offer adequate highway performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: