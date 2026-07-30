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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Rebel 500 Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch, To Rival Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Honda Rebel 500 price leaked ahead of launch, to rival Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2026, 09:18 am
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  • Honda Rebel 500's India price has leaked ahead of its official launch. Expected to cost 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight cruiser will rival the Kawasaki Eliminator with its 471 cc parallel-twin engine and premium bobber styling.

Honda CB500 uses a 471 cc parallel-twin engine.
Honda CB500 uses a 471 cc parallel-twin engine.
Honda Rebel 500
EMI starting at just
₹7,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appears to have revealed the price of the upcoming Rebel 500 ahead of its official launch. The cruiser has been listed on the Honda BigWing Bengaluru website at 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), hinting that the motorcycle's market debut is just around the corner.

The leaked price is particularly significant because it positions the Rebel 500 as a more affordable alternative to the Kawasaki Eliminator, which is currently priced at over 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It also brings Honda's middleweight cruiser closer to premium Royal Enfield offerings such as the Super Meteor 650. For reference, the prices of the Super Meteor 650 start at 4.06 lakh ex-showroom.

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This time the Rebel 500 is coming through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, which should help keep prices competitive when compared to the CBU rates. There could be two variants on offer - a standard variant and an E-Clutch variant.

Also Read : Honda CB500 bookings open in India ahead of launch

Honda Rebel 500: Engine and hardware

Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 46 bhp and 43.3 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The cruiser rides on telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at both ends with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

Honda Rebel 500: Features

The Rebel 500 adopts a minimalist bobber-inspired design with a low seat height, wide handlebar and relaxed riding ergonomics. It features full-LED lighting, an LCD instrument console and blacked-out mechanical components that add to its stealthy appearance.

With the leaked pricing now out in the open, Honda is expected to officially launch the Rebel 500 in India soon. At 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it could emerge as a compelling option for buyers looking for a premium middleweight cruiser with a twin-cylinder engine. However, we will have to wait for Honda to officially launch the bike to confirm whether these prices are correct or not.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2026, 09:18 am IST
TAGS: Honda Rebel 500

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