Honda QC1 on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda QC1 on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda QC1 dealers and showrooms in Orai for best offers. Honda QC1 on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda QC1 is mainly compared to Tunwal Storm ZX which starts at Rs. 90,000 in Orai, Birla Ambition which starts at Rs. 73,817 in Orai and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Orai. Variants On-Road Price Honda QC1 STD ₹ 1.05 Lakhs