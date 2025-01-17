What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Hathras? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Hathras is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Hathras? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Hathras amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Hathras? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Hathras is Rs. 2,122.