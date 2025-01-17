What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Amritsar? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Amritsar is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Amritsar? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Amritsar amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Amritsar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Amritsar is Rs. 2,122.