|Engine
|1833 cc
The Gold Wing STD, is listed at ₹44.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gold Wing offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gold Wing STD is available in 2 colour options: Bordeaux Red Metallic, Gun Metal Black Metallic.
The Gold Wing STD is powered by a 1833 cc engine.
In the Gold Wing's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse priced ₹48.49 Lakhs or the Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited priced ₹37.11 Lakhs.
The Gold Wing STD has Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity and Bluetooth Connectivity.