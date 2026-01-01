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Honda Gold Wing STD

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44.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda Gold Wing Key Specs
Engine1833 cc
View all Gold Wing specs and features

Gold Wing STD

Gold Wing STD Prices

The Gold Wing STD, is listed at ₹44.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gold Wing STD Mileage

All variants of the Gold Wing offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gold Wing STD Colours

The Gold Wing STD is available in 2 colour options: Bordeaux Red Metallic, Gun Metal Black Metallic.

Gold Wing STD Engine and Transmission

The Gold Wing STD is powered by a 1833 cc engine.

Gold Wing STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gold Wing's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse priced ₹48.49 Lakhs or the Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited priced ₹37.11 Lakhs.

Gold Wing STD Specs & Features

The Gold Wing STD has Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Honda Gold Wing STD Price

Gold Wing STD

₹44.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
44,30,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,30,000
EMI@95,218/mo
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Honda Gold Wing STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
393 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 24-Valves 6-Cylinder Boxer UNICAM, Liquid-Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1833 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
73 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 21.1 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Honda Gold Wing STD EMI
EMI85,696 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
39,87,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
39,87,000
Interest Amount
11,54,771
Payable Amount
51,41,771

Honda Gold Wing other Variants

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition

₹39.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
39,90,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,90,000
EMI@85,761/mo
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Gold Wing Tour

₹47.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
42,82,114
RTO
3,42,569
Insurance
80,241
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,04,924
EMI@1,01,127/mo
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View breakup

Honda Gold Wing Alternatives

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

48.49 Lakhs
Gold WingvsRoadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 Lakhs
Gold WingvsChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 Lakhs
Gold WingvsChieftain Dark Horse
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
Gold WingvsK 1600 Bagger
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
+2
Gold WingvsStreet Glide
Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 Lakhs
+2
Gold WingvsRoad Glide

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