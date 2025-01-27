Honda Activa E on road price in Palani starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Palani.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa E STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo.
Honda Activa E dealers and showrooms in Palani for best offers.
Honda Activa E on road price breakup in Palani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa E is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Palani, Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Palani and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Palani.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa E STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo ₹ 1.88 Lakhs
