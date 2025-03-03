Honda Activa E on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Palakkad.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa E STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo.
Honda Activa E dealers and showrooms in Palakkad for best offers.
Honda Activa E on road price breakup in Palakkad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa E is mainly compared to Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Palakkad, ADMS EVA which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Palakkad and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Palakkad.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa E STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo ₹ 1.88 Lakhs
