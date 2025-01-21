What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Narwana? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Narwana is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Narwana? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Narwana amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Narwana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Narwana is Rs. 4,177.