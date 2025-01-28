What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 160 in Abohar? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 160 ZX in Abohar is Rs. 1.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 160 in Abohar? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 160 ZX in Abohar amount to Rs. 11,880, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 160 in Abohar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 160 in Abohar is Rs. 3,479.