Hero Xoom 160 Front Left View
HERO  Xoom 160

Launched in Jan 2025

3.8
6 Reviews
₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xoom 160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.0 cc

Xoom 160: 156.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 42.46 kmpl

Xoom 160: 40 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 11.28 ps

Xoom 160: 14.81 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Xoom 160: 90.0 kmph

View all Xoom 160 Specs and Features

About Hero Xoom 160

Latest Update

  • Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
  • Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer

    • Hero Xoom 160 Price:

    Hero Xoom 160 is priced at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
    Hero Xoom 160 Variants
    Hero Xoom 160 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    ZX₹1.49 Lakhs*
    156 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
    ABS: Single Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xoom 160 Images

    13 images
    Hero Xoom 160 Colours

    Hero Xoom 160 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Cast canyon red
    Cast matte rain forest green
    Cast volcanic grey
    Cast pearl summit white

    Hero Xoom 160 Specifications and Features

    Max Power14.81 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Mileage40 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine156 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    Hero Xoom 160 comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Xoom 160
    TVS iQube
    Vespa VXL 125
    Vespa 125
    Komaki Venice
    Birla XL
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    129.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Length
    1983 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2100 mm
    Length
    1861 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewing Xoom 160 vs iQube Xoom 160 vs VXL 125 Xoom 160 vs 125 Xoom 160 vs Venice Xoom 160 vs XL Xoom 160 vs S1 Pro 3 Gen
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Xoom 160 EMI

    Hero Xoom 160 User Reviews & Ratings

    3.83
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    5
    5 rating
    0
    Awesome design
    Eagerly waiting for maxi scooter in indian market, it's have a great power and very attractive design By: Sanjay Kumar (Apr 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Maxi scooter with 160cc liquid cool engine
    Maxi scooter with 160cc liquid cool engine awesome features like keyless start will give tough competition to Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia.By: Aman Tandon (Apr 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect adventure scooter
    Featured scooter 2024 excited to see and buy a new one. all the best to Hero motocorp Ltd. See early on this month end on road.By: GIRISH S (Apr 2, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Good Hero maxi scooter with power and performance
    Perfect 160cc liquid cool engine scooter with power and performance.Also have ABS for safety and wide tyres for some off road experience.This hero maxi scooter will give tough competition to Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia 160.By: Aman Tandon (Mar 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for Scooter lovers
    Looks wise excellent & wide tyre with ABS for safety .liquid cooled engine 1st time in Hero. Boot space is also good.By: Subhadip Mitra (Mar 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Yes I like the scooter very much
    Good looking bike full of average good engine tuning in point of adventure scooter I’m interested to take this bikeBy: Fardeen khan (Mar 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
