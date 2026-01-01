hamburger icon
Hero Xoom 160 ZX

1.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xoom 160 Key Specs
Engine156 cc
Xoom 160 ZX

Xoom 160 ZX Prices

The Xoom 160 ZX, is listed at ₹1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xoom 160 ZX Mileage

All variants of the Xoom 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xoom 160 ZX Colours

The Xoom 160 ZX is available in 4 colour options: Cast Canyon Red, Cast Matte Rain Forest Green, Cast Volcanic Grey, Cast Pearl Summit White.

Xoom 160 ZX Engine and Transmission

The Xoom 160 ZX is powered by a 156 cc engine.

Xoom 160 ZX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xoom 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.53 Lakhs.

Xoom 160 ZX Specs & Features

The Xoom 160 ZX has i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Xoom 160 ZX Price

Xoom 160 ZX

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,500
RTO
11,880
Insurance
11,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,567
EMI@3,688/mo
Hero Xoom 160 ZX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1983 mm
Wheelbase
1348 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1214 mm
Saddle Height
787 mm
Width
772 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14 Rear :-140/60-14
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
14.81 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
156 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4 Valve single cylinder SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic shock absorber
Rear Suspension
Dual shock absorbers

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xoom 160 ZX EMI
EMI3,319 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,54,410
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,54,410
Interest Amount
44,722
Payable Amount
1,99,132

view all specs and features

