Hero Xoom 160 On Road Price in Faridabad

Hero Xoom 160 Front Left View
1/13
Hero Xoom 160 Front View
2/13
Hero Xoom 160 Left View
3/13
Hero Xoom 160 Rear Left View
4/13
Hero Xoom 160 Rear Right View
5/13
Hero Xoom 160 Rear View
6/13
1.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Faridabad
Xoom 160 Price in Faridabad

Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs.

Hero Xoom 160 News

Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
Hero has launched the Xoom 160 for the Indian market aiming to redefine the premium scooter experience in India.
Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer
21 Jan 2025
Powering the Xoom 160 is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit with a dry centrifugal clutch.
Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter launched at Auto Expo 2025 with LED illumination, keyless operation & more. Key facts to know
20 Jan 2025
Hero has launched the Hero Xoom 125 and the Hero Xoom 160 for the Indian markets.
Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched starting at 86,900
17 Jan 2025
The new Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure versions are inspired by Hero's Dakar motorcycles
Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased at EICMA 2024
12 Nov 2024
