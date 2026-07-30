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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Adv 160 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specification Comparison

Honda ADV 160 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specification Comparison

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2026, 19:00 pm
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The upcoming Honda ADV160 will rival the Hero Xoom 160 with a more powerful 156.9cc engine, TFT display, traction control, ABS, adjustable windscreen and Honda RoadSync connectivity

Honda vs Hero
Honda ADV 160 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specification Comparison
Honda vs Hero
Honda ADV 160 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specification Comparison
Hero  Xoom 160
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
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The maxi-scooter segment in India is gradually growing with a few options to choose from, including Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. Japanese automaker Honda is set to introduce its 160cc maxi scooter, the ADV160, in the Indian market. It would face stiff competition from the maxi scooters currently being sold in India. Let’s see how the Honda ADV160 would fare against the Hero Xoom 160 once it is launched in India:

Honda ADV160 vs Hero Xoom 160: Engine

The Honda ADV160 is powered by the 156.9cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder eSP+ engine equipped with Honda's PGM-Fi fuel injection system, producing 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, with power delivered to the rear wheel through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and belt drive.

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The Hero Xoom 160, on the other hand, is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 14.49 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm, with the engine sending power to the rear wheels through a continuously variable transmission and belt drive.

Also Read : India-bound Honda ADV160 gets Spider-Man edition in Malaysia, limited to 300 units

Honda ADV160 vs Hero Xoom 160: Features

The Honda ADV160 includes a 5-inch TFT-LCD instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, along with traction control, single-channel ABS, an adjustable windscreen, a 30-litre under-seat storage compartment, and an idling stop-start system, among others.

The Hero Xoom 160, on the other hand, boasts a feature list that includes keyless ignition, remote boot opening, a find-my-scooter locator, i3S silent technology, Bluetooth-enabled digital LCD screen, dual-chamber LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and built-in USB charging port for mobile devices, among others.

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First Published Date: 30 Jul 2026, 19:00 pm IST

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