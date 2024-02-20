Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroMavrick 440On Road Price in Dewas

Hero Mavrick 440 On Road Price in Dewas

1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dewas
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Mavrick 440 Price in Dewas

Hero Mavrick 440 on road price in Dewas starts from Rs. 2.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Mavrick 440 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.63 Lakhs in Dewas. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Mavrick 440 Base₹ 2.36 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440 Mid₹ 2.52 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440 Top₹ 2.63 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Mavrick 440 Variant Wise Price List in Dewas

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Base
₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,000
RTO
15,920
Insurance
20,961
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Dewas)
2,35,881
EMI@5,070/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Mid
₹2.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
View breakup
Top
₹2.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
View breakup

Hero Mavrick 440 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Dewas
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bullet 350 Price in Dewas
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CB350 Cruiser details
View similar Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Dewas
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hness CB350 Price in Dewas
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Meteor 350 Price in Dewas

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Mavrick 440 News

Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
19 Feb 2024
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's most sincere attempt at making a big bike, which pays off rather well
Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero’s Top Gun?
19 Feb 2024
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's new flagship motorcycle and will be sold via the new Premia dealerships
2024 Hero Mavrick 440 Roadster: 5 things you need to know
27 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles share the same engine and brakes but the design language is different.
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Specs comparison
26 Jan 2024
View all
 Hero Mavrick 440 News

Hero Mavrick 440 Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details