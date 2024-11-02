HT Auto
Hero Mavrick 440 Based Scrambler Design Patent Filed, Could Debut At Eicma

Hero Mavrick 440 based scrambler design patent filed, could debut at EICMA

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2024, 13:25 PM
  • Hero MotoCorp will showcase several motorcycles at EICMA, one of which will be the new scrambler based on the Mavrick 440.
The new motorcycle will use the same engine as the Mavrick 440.

Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle that is derived from Mavrick 440. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA and the launch could happen in the coming months. Apart from this, there would also be other motorcycles that Hero MotoCorp will showcase at EICMA.

From the image, we can make out that the new motorcycle will share the underpinnings with the Mavrick 440 but there would be few differences. For instance, the handlebar is different and now gets a brace. There is a short flyscreen but the headlamp and the turn indicators will stay the same.

The fuel tank is the same but the tank shrouds are now different and so is the engine guard. It seems like the riding ergonomics will also be revised with a different position for the footpegs. It seems like there would be a few subtle differences to the rear section of the motorcycle as well.

The engine on the new motorcycle would be the same unit that is doing duty on the Mavrick 440. It would be a 440 cc, air-oil cooled unit that puts out 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. However, it can be expected that for the new motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp would retune the engine.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

The trellis frame on duty is expected to stay the same. It will be suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear would stay the same but the spring rate could be different than the Mavrick 440.

All the lighting elements of the motorcycle will be LED units. There would be a digital instrument cluster on offer that would come with Bluetooth connectivity to enable turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and phone battery status. The cluster is also capable of showing real-time fuel efficiency and gear position indicator.

(Read more: Hero's new 250 cc bike leaked, is based on 2.5R XTunt concept)

Hero's new motorcycles at EICMA

It is expected that Hero MotoCorp will showcase the XPulse 210, Xtreme 250R and Karizma 250 at the EICMA show. The manufacturer recently filed design patents for the Karizma 250 and Xtreme 250R whereas for the XPulse 210, a teaser was released. Apart from this, there could be new electric scooters from Vida at the auto show.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Hero Hero MotoCorp Mavrick 440 Mavrick EICMA

