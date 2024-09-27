Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition unveiled with special livery

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Edition, bringing a special collaboration to its flagship motorcycle. The new Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition has been built in collaboration with ‘The Coca-Cola Company’ and gets a special livery inspired by the latter’s Indian aerated soft drink ‘Thums Up’. The Mavrick Thunderwheels Edition will be exclusively available to customers who purchase and scan the QR code on Thums Up’s special edition packs until November 15, 2024.

The Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels limited edition will be exclusively available to customers who purchase and scan the special edition Thums Up packs

Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels: What’s New

The limited edition Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels gets a blue and red livery inspired by the colours of Thums Up. The fuel tank shrouds are finished in red and feature the Thunderwheels stickering on either side, while the fuel tank and tail section are finished in blue bringing a nice contrast. The special edition also gets bar-end mirrors giving it a different look over the standard model.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero's Top Gun?

The Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels gets a blue and red paint scheme inspired by the livery on the Thums Up soft drink

Speaking about the collaboration, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This one-of-its-kind partnership is going to be a game changer in the segment. The collaboration of two iconic brands has resulted in an unparalleled product for customers. The Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, based on the mid-variant of our flagship Mavrick 440 motorcycle, embodies the product values of authenticity, independence, boldness, and courage which perfectly align with those of Thums Up. The new colour and graphics, inspired by Thums Up, make this motorcycle stand out and are sure to captivate the youth across the nation."

Commenting on the launch, Greishma Singh, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia, said, “We’re excited to team up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels. This bike, packed with innovation and the bold spirit of Thums Up, brings our shared passion for delivering thrilling experiences to life. Together, we’re giving our customers the chance to be part of something truly special."

The Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels does not get any mechanical changes and continues to get the 440 cc motor

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications

There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Mavrick 440. It’s based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and continues to use the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We rode the Mavrick in Kutch, Gujarat, earlier this year, and came back impressed with the bike’s rideability and refinement levels.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

Other features include all-LED lighting, a digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from discs at either end with dual-channel ABS.ro'

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: