Mavrick 440PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Hero Mavrick 440 Front Left View
View all Images

HERO Mavrick 440

₹1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.6
8
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹4035/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Hero Mavrick 440: Overview

The Hero Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle, positioned as a retro-styled roadster with modern features. It shares its underpinnings and engine with the Harley-Davidson X440 but features a design and feature package tailored to Hero’s branding. With its mix of classic styling and contemporary tech, the Mavrick 440 is aimed at riders looking for a versatile street bike suited for both urban commutes and light touring.

Hero Mavrick 440: Price

The Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants with distinct styling and hardware differences. The base variant is priced at 1.99 lakh, while the mid variant carries a price tag of 2.14 lakh. The top-spec trim is available for 2.24 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The price difference primarily reflects the change from spoke wheels in the base version to alloy wheels in the mid and top variants, along with a more premium finish.

Hero Mavrick 440: Variants and Colours

The Mavrick 440 is available in three variants: base, mid, and top. The base model comes equipped with spoke wheels, whereas the mid and top variants get alloy wheels for a more contemporary look and added convenience. Colour options include Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black, and Enigma Black, with certain shades exclusive to specific variants.

Hero Mavrick 440: Mileage

While official mileage figures have not been disclosed by the manufacturer, the Mavrick 440’s 440cc air/oil-cooled engine is expected to return a real-world fuel efficiency of around 30–35 kmpl, depending on riding style and traffic conditions. This places it in the same ballpark as other single-cylinder retro roadsters in the segment.

Hero Mavrick 440: Specs & Features

The Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The chassis is a trellis frame suspended on telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, both equipped with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels, with tyre sizes of 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

On the features front, the Mavrick 440 comes with full-LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster. The console supports Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and access to ride data. A USB Type-C charging port is also provided for added convenience.

Hero Mavrick 440: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official offers available for the Hero Mavrick 440. Customers are advised to check with their nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership for any local discounts or promotional schemes, which may vary by region or stock availability.

Hero Mavrick 440: Rivals

The Hero Mavrick 440 competes in the mid-capacity retro roadster segment. Its primary rivals include the Harley-Davidson X440, the Triumph Speed 400, and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

... Read More Read More Icon

Mavrick 440 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

Mavrick 440: 440.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.16 kmpl

Mavrick 440: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.55 ps

Mavrick 440: 27.36 ps

Speed

Category Average: 129.0 kmph

Mavrick 440: 130.0 kmph

View all Mavrick 440 Specs and Features

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Mavrick 440.
VS
Hero Mavrick 440
QJ Motor SRC 500
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand

Hero Mavrick 440 Alternatives

QJ Motor SRC 500

1.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check Offers
Mavrick 440vsSRC 500

Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mavrick 440vsRR 300
UPCOMING

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Triumph Speed 400

2.42 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mavrick 440vsSpeed 400

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mavrick 440vsMeteor 350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mavrick 440vsHness CB350

Hero Mavrick 440 Variants

Hero Mavrick 440 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
3 Variants Available
Mavrick 440 Base₹1.99 Lakhs*
440 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
Body Graphics: Telescopic Front Fork
View More
Check Offers
Mavrick 440 Mid₹2.14 Lakhs*
440 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
Check Offers
Mavrick 440 Top₹2.24 Lakhs*
440 cc
Body Graphics: Telescopic Front Fork
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Mavrick 440 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

For the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has struggled to find the same success in the premium motorcycle segment as it does in the commuter segments. But 2023 saw a turnaround for Hero MotoCorp as it ventured more courageously into newer and premium segments. Its biggest reveal was with Harley-Davidson last year in the form of the X440, a motorcycle co-developed by the brands and we now have Hero’s iteration to test out. The new Hero Mavrick 440 marks the brand’s foray into the premium motorcycle category. The Mavrick is Hero’s most powerful motorcycle yet and promises to be a torquey mile-muncher. So after riding it for about 300 km, can the Mavrick 440 be Hero’s top gun? Let’s find out.

READ MORE

Hero Mavrick 440 Images

20 images
View All Mavrick 440 Images

Hero Mavrick 440 Colours

Hero Mavrick 440 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Phantom black
Fearless red
Celestial blue
Enigma black
Arctic white

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.36 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque36 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine440 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed110-150 kmph
View all Mavrick 440 specs and features

Hero Mavrick 440 comparison with similar bikes

Hero Mavrick 440
QJ Motor SRC 500
Keeway RR 300
Triumph Speed 400
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Honda Hness CB350
Jawa 42 FJ
Jawa 350
Honda CB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.42 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.06 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.93 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
35 Reviews
Power
27.36 PS
Power
25.85 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
40 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
29.1 PS
Power
22.5 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
25.0 Nm
Torque
37.5 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
29.62 Nm
Torque
28.2 Nm
Torque
29.4 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Engine
440 cc
Engine
480 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
398.15 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
349 cc
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Length
2100 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2163 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2207 mm
Length
2145 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingMavrick 440 vs SRC 500Mavrick 440 vs RR 300Mavrick 440 vs Speed 400Mavrick 440 vs Meteor 350Mavrick 440 vs Hness CB350Mavrick 440 vs 42 FJMavrick 440 vs 350Mavrick 440 vs CB350Mavrick 440 vs Classic 350
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

Hero Mavrick 440 Videos

Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero’s Top Gun?
19 Feb 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024

Popular Hero Bikes

View all Hero Bikes
View all Upcoming Hero Bikes

Hero Mavrick 440 EMI

Select Variant:
Base
440 cc | 27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹ 1.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Base
440 cc | 27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Mid
440 cc | 27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹2.14 Lakhs*
Top
440 cc | 27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹2.24 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3676.49/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Hero Mavrick 440 User Reviews & Ratings

4.57
7 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
3
5 rating
4
Write a Review
Harley deviation x440 look like best
This bike truly stands out from others and has a design that resembles the Harley-Davidson X440. The ride is comfortable for both the rider and the pillion, making it a great option for daily use as well as longer journeys.By: Rakesh Ranjan (Jul 21, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect bike
Excellent engine ,no vibration ,high on torque ,high on features just lacking traction control ,awesome bikeBy: Prashant vatre (Jun 16, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect for touring and city ridess
Looks is dashing and mileage is pretty good for a 440cc engine. Sound is thumpy and looks and engine of harley ? decent bike with decents looks.By: Jyoti prakash Das (Jun 13, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect bike ever ride
It's look cool and nice every one want to be ride.its good for any kind of road so I it's a excellent one so good.By: Santosa ku tripathy (Jun 8, 2024)
Read Full Review
Looks Like a Monster
High performance, looks like a monster, and performs like the Royal Enfield 350. The mileage is also very high. I am going to buy this bike very soon.By: Abhiji (Apr 12, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Hero Mavrick 440 FAQs

What is the mileage of Hero Mavrick 440?

The Hero Mavrick 440 offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Hero Mavrick 440?

The top variant of Hero Mavrick 440 is the Top.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Mavrick 440?

The Hero Mavrick 440 boasts a 440 cc engine, generating a max power of 27.36 PS.

How many variants does the Hero Mavrick 440 have, and what is the price range?

The Hero Mavrick 440 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Base is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Top is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550
Check Latest Offers

VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Zelio Gracy Plus

₹54,000 - 83,073
Check Latest Offers

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Aprilia SR 125

₹1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Honda Shine 100 DX

₹72,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Suzuki e Access

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda CB125 Hornet

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesHero BikesHero Mavrick 440