Hero Mavrick 440: Overview

The Hero Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle, positioned as a retro-styled roadster with modern features. It shares its underpinnings and engine with the Harley-Davidson X440 but features a design and feature package tailored to Hero’s branding. With its mix of classic styling and contemporary tech, the Mavrick 440 is aimed at riders looking for a versatile street bike suited for both urban commutes and light touring.

Hero Mavrick 440: Price

The Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants with distinct styling and hardware differences. The base variant is priced at ₹1.99 lakh, while the mid variant carries a price tag of ₹2.14 lakh. The top-spec trim is available for ₹2.24 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The price difference primarily reflects the change from spoke wheels in the base version to alloy wheels in the mid and top variants, along with a more premium finish.

Hero Mavrick 440: Variants and Colours

The Mavrick 440 is available in three variants: base, mid, and top. The base model comes equipped with spoke wheels, whereas the mid and top variants get alloy wheels for a more contemporary look and added convenience. Colour options include Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black, and Enigma Black, with certain shades exclusive to specific variants.

Hero Mavrick 440: Mileage

While official mileage figures have not been disclosed by the manufacturer, the Mavrick 440’s 440cc air/oil-cooled engine is expected to return a real-world fuel efficiency of around 30–35 kmpl, depending on riding style and traffic conditions. This places it in the same ballpark as other single-cylinder retro roadsters in the segment.

Hero Mavrick 440: Specs & Features

The Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The chassis is a trellis frame suspended on telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, both equipped with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels, with tyre sizes of 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

On the features front, the Mavrick 440 comes with full-LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster. The console supports Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and access to ride data. A USB Type-C charging port is also provided for added convenience.

Hero Mavrick 440: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official offers available for the Hero Mavrick 440. Customers are advised to check with their nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership for any local discounts or promotional schemes, which may vary by region or stock availability.

Hero Mavrick 440: Rivals

The Hero Mavrick 440 competes in the mid-capacity retro roadster segment. Its primary rivals include the Harley-Davidson X440, the Triumph Speed 400, and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.