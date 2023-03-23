Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Ranchi, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Ranchi and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price