Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Jaipur and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price