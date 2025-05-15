hamburger icon
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure On Road Price in Ranchi

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Right View
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Left View
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Left View
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Controller View
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Disc View
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Disc View
22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ranchi
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Ranchi

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure top variant goes up to Rs. 28.94 Lakhs in Ranchi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red₹ 25.32 Lakhs
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black₹ 26.48 Lakhs
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style GS Trophy₹ 26.75 Lakhs
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719₹ 28.94 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Variant Wise Price List in Ranchi

R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red

₹25.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,95,000
RTO
1,83,600
Insurance
53,855
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ranchi)
25,32,455
EMI@54,432/mo
R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black

₹26.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
R 1300 GS Adventure Style GS Trophy

₹26.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719

₹28.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure FAQs

The on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 in Ranchi is Rs. 28.94 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 in Ranchi amount to Rs. 2.10 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Ranchi is Rs. 51,349.
The insurance charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 in Ranchi are Rs. 59,034, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

