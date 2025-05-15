BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure top variant goes up to Rs. 28.94 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
The lowest price model is BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red and the most priced model is BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is mainly compared to BMW R 1250 GS Adventure which starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs in Chandigarh, BMW R 1250 GS which starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs in Chandigarh and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 starting at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red ₹ 25.32 Lakhs BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black ₹ 26.48 Lakhs BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style GS Trophy ₹ 26.75 Lakhs BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 ₹ 28.94 Lakhs
