Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Karauli starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Karauli starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z dealers and showrooms in Karauli for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price breakup in Karauli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Karauli, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Karauli and Hero XF3R starting at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Karauli. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD ₹ 2.05 Lakhs