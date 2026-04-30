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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z Gets More Affordable After Gst Price Cut

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 19:24 pm
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  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z becomes more affordable with a 24,500 price drop. The GST revision also lowers overall ownership costs.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a ₹24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a ₹24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
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Bajaj Auto has revised the pricing of the Pulsar NS400Z, with the flagship naked bike now benefiting from a lower 18 per cent GST slab. The update translates to a price reduction of up to 24,500, bringing the ex-showroom price down to 1,80,092 (Delhi), from the earlier 1.93 lakh.

Now while bajaj had already launched the updated pulsar ns400z with the downsized engine a little earlier, it did not initially carry a price reduction as expected prior to the launch. With the GST benefit now applied, the motorcycle becomes significantly more accessible, particularly for buyers who were waiting for revised pricing before making a purchase decision.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z:

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Despite the reduced displacement, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z retains similar performance levels with only marginal changes in output figures.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Despite the reduced displacement, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z retains similar performance levels with only marginal changes in output figures.

The shift to a 349 cc engine enables the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to qualify for the lower GST bracket. Despite the reduction in displacement from the earlier 373 cc unit, the impact on performance remains marginal. The new engine produces 40 bhp, compared to 42.4 bhp from the outgoing motor, while torque has also seen a slight drop of 1.8 Nm to 33.2 Nm. Mechanical changes include a reduced stroke length, although the bore size remains unchanged.

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In addition to the lower ex-showroom price, the GST revision also contributes to reduced insurance and registration costs, resulting in overall savings for buyers. Notably, Bajaj has retained the NS400Z nomenclature despite the change in engine capacity.

There are no changes to the motorcycle’s feature set. The NS400Z continues to offer multiple riding modes, a quickshifter, traction control, dual-channel ABS, radial tyres, and a Bluetooth-enabled console.

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First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 19:24 pm IST
TAGS: offers gst motorcycles bajaj pulsar ns400z

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