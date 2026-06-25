Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review: Smaller engine, better motorcycle?

When Bajaj launched the Pulsar NS400Z last year, one of its biggest talking points was the 373 cc KTM-derived engine. For 2026, however, the company has made a significant change. The NS400Z now gets a new 349.13 cc single-cylinder engine, bringing displacement below the 350 cc mark while retaining the motorcycle's performance credentials. On paper, that might sound like a downgrade. Out on the road, though, the story is quite different.

Design and styling

There are no cosmetic changes to speak of and honestly, the NS400Z didn't really need them.

The sharp tank shrouds, aggressive front fascia and muscular proportions continue to give the motorcycle plenty of presence. The lightning-bolt DRLs and projector LED headlamp still look distinctive, while the overall design remains one of the sportiest in the segment.

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The fit and finish are good, and despite being on sale for some time now, the NS400Z still manages to turn heads.

Engine and performance

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the new 349.13 cc liquid-cooled engine. Rather than simply reducing displacement, Bajaj has reworked the package substantially. The new motor features a stroke that is 4 mm shorter than the outgoing 373 cc unit. At the same time, Bajaj has retained the high compression ratio from the larger engine and refined the balancer system to reduce vibrations, particularly near the top end. There are a few other changes as well.

The result is an engine that feels surprisingly smooth.

Whether you're riding in the city or cruising at highway speeds, refinement levels are impressive for a performance-oriented single-cylinder motorcycle. The improvements to the balancer are noticeable because even when the engine is spinning hard towards the redline, vibrations remain well controlled.

The ride-by-wire throttle calibration is another highlight. In Road mode, throttle response is smooth, predictable and easy to manage in traffic. Switch to Sport mode and the motorcycle immediately feels more eager. The throttle becomes noticeably sharper and more aggressive, yet the on-off transitions remain smooth. There is no abruptness or snatchiness, which makes the motorcycle easy to ride quickly.

The larger rear sprocket at the rear, compared to the Dominar is evident in everyday riding. The NS400Z pulls cleanly from low revs even in higher gears and doesn't require frequent downshifts. The engine gathers speed progressively and feels remarkably tractable.

The power delivery itself has two distinct personalities. In the lower half of the rev range, the engine feels linear and predictable. Twist the throttle harder and keep it spinning, and a noticeable surge arrives in the upper reaches of the rev range. From that point onwards, the motorcycle eagerly chases the redline, delivering the sort of excitement enthusiasts expect from a Pulsar bearing the NS badge. Also, the cherry on top is the quickshifter, you can just bang through the gears and it works surprisingly smoothly when you are in the top end of the rev range. The gearbox itself is smooth with positive action and the clutch action is also light.

It is a very likeable engine because it manages to balance everyday usability with genuine performance.

The only drawback is heat management. During slower riding conditions and traffic, engine heat is noticeable around the rider. It never becomes unbearable, but it is something owners are likely to experience during daily commutes.

Ride and handling

The NS400Z's chassis remains one of its strongest attributes.

The suspension setup is on the firmer side, which means sharp bumps and rough roads are felt more clearly than on some rivals. However, that firmness pays dividends when the road starts to get interesting.

This motorcycle loves corners.

Thanks to its relatively light 174 kg kerb weight and well-sorted chassis, the NS400Z changes direction eagerly and feels incredibly willing to lean into bends. It dips into corners with minimal effort and holds its chosen line confidently. The firm suspension helps keep the motorcycle composed during spirited riding, reinforcing its sporty character.

Whether you're tackling a twisty mountain road or simply enjoying your favourite set of corners, the NS400Z feels engaging and rewarding.

Braking performance

Braking performance is equally impressive.

The motorcycle uses a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc paired with dual-channel ABS. The front setup delivers strong stopping power with good feel at the lever. Initial bite is reassuring while harder braking reveals plenty of performance in reserve. However, the rear brake was a big let-down. There was no bite and the travel was a bit too much. Now, there is a possibility that this issue was just on the unit that I was testing. So, I would say that you look out for this when you go out for that test ride.

Features

The NS400Z continues to offer one of the most comprehensive equipment lists in the segment. Features include ride-by-wire throttle, four ride modes, traction control, switchable ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support and a quickshifter.

While some competitors now offer larger TFT displays, the NS400Z's console remains functional and easy to use.

Verdict

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z proves that downsizing doesn't necessarily mean compromising.

Despite moving from a 373 cc engine to a 349 cc unit, the motorcycle feels more polished than before. The shorter-stroke motor, revised balancer and excellent throttle calibration have resulted in a motorcycle that is smoother, more tractable and easier to ride every day. At the same time, it hasn't lost the exciting top-end rush that made the original NS400Z appealing.

Add in sharp handling and a generous feature list, and the NS400Z continues to be one of the most compelling performance motorcycles in its price bracket.

The firm suspension and noticeable engine heat are worth keeping in mind, but neither detracts significantly from what is otherwise a very well-rounded package. For riders looking for a naked motorcycle that can handle the daily commute and still entertain on a weekend ride, the Pulsar NS400Z remains an easy recommendation.

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