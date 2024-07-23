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KTM RC 390 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 Interceptor 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc647.95 cc
Power43.5 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l13.7 L
Length
2145 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg218 kg
Height
830 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
824 mm804 mm
Width
760 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operatedWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4563,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1723,32,073
RTO
25,45327,096
Insurance
22,83121,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8768,180

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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RC 390 vs Ninja 300
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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RC 390 vs R15 V4

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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