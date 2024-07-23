In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS