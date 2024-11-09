The EICMA Motorcycle Show is the biggest event for two-wheeler makers to showcase their biggest and greatest machines. Much like the previous years, the anticipation was high and the 2024 edition certainly did not disappoint with a host of new offerings unveiled. The 2024 EICMA Show had the biggest turnout by manufacturers displaying their most promising machines for the new year. With all bikes out in the open, we list down our top motorcycle picks from EICMA 2024 that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

The latest generation KTM 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with fully adjustable WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the 399 cc single-cylinder engine from the new-gen KTM 390 Duke (Image: Twitter)

1. KTM 390 Adventure R

One of the most important launches for KTM globally, the new-generation 390 Adventure R finally made its debut at EICMA, showcasing is all-new styling, bigger proportions, more powerful engine and a host of features. The latest KTM 390 Adventure has spawned a family of its own with the R and X variants, the 390 Enduro and the 390 SMC R, showcasing an off-roader, enduro and a supermoto coming out of the same platform. While we are certain the latest 390 Adventure will make its way to the Indian market, it will be interesting to see if the Enduro and SMC R also go on sale. All bikes will be made in India by Bajaj and exported globally.

The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the motorcycle maker’s bread-and-butter model and the company decided to add some jam to this mix with the new Classic 650. Think of it as another layer to a yummy sandwich packing the same design and styling, along with a bigger 648 cc parallel-twin engine. While the Interceptor Bear 650 also made its global debut at EICMA, the Classic 650 sits closer to the brand’s ethos, while addressing the power upgrade many were looking for. That’s one motorcycle RE purists will be happy to get their hands on.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 carrying over the same 457 cc parallel-twin engine, cycle parts, frame, and electronics from the full-faired sport bike.

3. Aprilia Tuono 457

The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut last year and mighty impressed us with its delectable performance. So a streetfighter was much awaited and the Italian bike maker certainly did not disappoint. The new Aprilia Tuono 457 follows the same formula as its bigger siblings packing the manic engine with fewer body panels to bring a sporty yet different riding experience. The riding position is less dedicated compared to the RS 457, which should entice several buyers. I will admit that I do miss the semi-fairing that’s seen on the Tuono 660 and 1100, which gives the streetfighter range its identity.

The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

4. Hero XPulse 210

The Hero XPulse 200 started its story from EICMA in 2017 and has been one of the more terrific all-rounders from the Indian player. So, hopes were high for the new generation with EICMA 2024 being the platform for its global debut. The new Hero XPulse 210 certainly does not disappoint. While the displacement difference may not be a massive one, it packs substantially more power while sporting a Dakar-inspired redesign. Upgrades also extend to the hardware with a longer travel suspension setup and more electronic aids onboard. With the launch slated for 2025, we can’t wait to get our hands on one.

The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R is the near-production version based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased by Hero at EICMA last year and packs a 250 cc liquid-cooled motor

5. Hero Xtreme 250R

Also coming from the house of Hero MotoCorp is the all-new Xtreme 250R with a newly developed 250 cc engine. The new Hero Xtreme 250R is based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased at EICMA last year and the production-spec version closely resembles the concept. The sharp lines, chunky gold-finished USD forks and a bulbous tank promise strong road presence, while the new 250 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder offers some decent performance figures on paper with 29.5 bhp on offer. The same engine will also power the new Karizma XMR 250, which is also likely to hit the Indian market in 2025.

The new BMW F 450 GS Concept is targeted at A2 licence holders and has been developed from the ground up

6. BMW F 450 GS Concept

BMW Motorrad unveiled the F 450 GS Concept at EICMA this year, which could just be the gamechanger in the segment. The concept previews a twin-cylinder adventure motorcycle that looks like the R 1300 GS and promises impressive capability when going off-road. Power will be around 47 bhp from a near-450 cc engine with a host of bells and whistles. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to see the concept enter production, BMW Motorrad has confirmed the ADV will hit the global market in 2025, and we expect it to make its way to the Indian market as well. Will this be made in India by partner TVS? Now that’s something we are eager to find out.

