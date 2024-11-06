EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept revealed. Production bike to arrive in 2025

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the new F 450 GS Concept at EICMA 2024, previewing its next small-capacity adventure motorcycle. The new BMW F 450 GS Concept mimics the flagship R 1300 GS in design and previews a new twin-cylinder adventure motorcycle from the company slotting between the G 310 GS and the F 800/900 motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio.

BMW F 450 GS Concept: Developed From The Ground Up

The new BMW F 450 GS Concept will be developed for the A2 licence class in Europe. The exact displacement of the engine has not been revealed but expect it to be around the 450 cc mark with 47 bhp on offer. BMW says the inline twin-cylinder engine has been developed from the ground up and will use a different ignition offset for a “characterful and eager to rev" unit. The engine also uses magnesium to keep the overall weight low, allowing for an excellent power-to-weight ratio.

The BMW F 450 GS Concept mimics the styling of the flagship R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle. BMW says it will retain most of the styling with changes including the seat height for easier accessibility and easier handling

The engine and chassis were designed from scratch, and the aim was to make the BMW F 450 GS Concept an agile bike for the road and off it. The concept sports fully adjustable USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. BMW claims the vehicle is particularly light and close to the minimum weight requirement of 175 kg in the A2 licence class.

BMW F 450 GS Concept: Features

The concept also packs features like lean-sensitive ABS, configurable riding modes, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with connected tech. The concept also sports 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels, which will make it to production but BMW says it will also develop cast aluminium wheels in the same dimensions for more road-biased applications.

BMW Motorrad has confirmed the F 450 GS Concept will begin production in 2025. It's likely that the twin-cylinder ADV will make its way to India in 2026

BMW F 450 GS Production Version

This puts the BMW F 450 GS concept in contention with the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the new KTM 390 Adventure R, and the like in the segment. BMW will introduce the motorcycle in global markets in 2025 and the bike will likely arrive in India around 2026. It’ll be interesting to see if the concept previews a new line of motorcycles co-developed by BMW Motorrad and its Indian partner TVS with both companies working on more accessible twin-cylinder bikes.

