Hero Xtreme 250R: New 250cc at heart combined with muscular styling. Worth it?

Hero Motorcorp recently unveiled the new Xtreme 250R at the EICMA motor show in Milan. This Xtreme 250R gets a naked look and is positioned in the streetfighter category. It is based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept that the manufacturer showcased last year. The manufacturer has also unveiled four other models in addition to this one at the same event.

1 Design The Xtreme 250R has a sharp design with a modern and muscular aesthetic. It gets a confident stance along with an aggressive head unit. Speaking of the head the front headlamp setup gets a sleek LED DRL improving visibility at night. The fairings by the tank remind you of the smaller Xtreme 125R. There is a split seat on offer adding to the sporty look. The exhaust has a compact design going with the bike’s streetfighter vibe. The chassis is a Trellis frame with a 50:50 weight distribution to improve stability and handling precision.

2 Suspension and brakes The front suspension of the Xtreme 250R is 43mm upside-down (USD) forks. At the rear, the bike is fitted with a 6-step preload-adjustable mono-shock unit. The bike gets twin disc brakes with switchable ABS modes. This feature allows the rider control over ABS activation, ideal for adjusting to road conditions or track settings.

3 Engine The engine has been newly developed for the Xtreme 250R. It is a 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve engine mated to a 6-speed transmission at the core of this motorcycle. This unit produces 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Hero claims that the 0-60 kmph time of the Xtreme 250R stands at 3.25 seconds.

4 Features The newly unveiled motorcycle boasts of various modern features allowing it to stand up to its competitors. There is a display unit which provides clear and real-time information such as the speed, RPM, fuel and more. Not just this, the display also allows for connected features. Turn-by-turn navigation is one of these and it assists riders in managing routes. It is particularly helpful for urban commuting. Leveraging Hero’s connected ecosystem, the bike also offers options for monitoring diagnostics, alerts and possibly remote assistance in the future.

5 Competitors The Xtreme 250R is expected to launch soon and it will compete with popular models in the Indian market such as the KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250. Positioned as a value-for-money alternative, Hero is likely to offer competitive pricing to make the Xtreme 250R a strong contender in the 250cc street-naked segment.

