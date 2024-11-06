EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled with new design, to launch in India soon

It has been one year since the Aprilia RS 457 debuted and Italians have now returned with its naked counterpart that is expected to be poised with a better power-to-weight ratio. The 2025 Aprilia Tuono 457 has been revealed at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy and it will arrive in India. This naked streetfighter will borrow the engine, frame, cycle parts, and electronics from the RS 457 in typical Tuono fashion.

Aprilia’s Tuonos are the streetfighter equivalent of its sports bikes. These generally share a lot of the same parts and features while maintaining cut-down versions of the full fairings. Past Tuono models went as far as featuring the same fixed headlights that are better suited for the sports models. With the new Tuono 457, the brand has decided to adjust its approach and give it a more unique look that sets it apart from the range.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.14 Lakhs Compare Aprilia Tuono 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 13.09 Lakhs Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 296.0 cc 296.0 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Compare Zontes 350X 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 3.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kawasaki Z400 399.0 cc 399.0 cc 26.0 kmpl 26.0 kmpl ₹ 4 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched QJ Motor SRK 400 400 cc 400 cc 20.6 kmpl 20.6 kmpl ₹ 3.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Aprilia has given the bike a new headlight design, arguably the most striking change from the usual Tuono style. Mounted on a nose cowl, twin projector lamps are now stacked centrally with the V-shaped LED DRLs flanking on either side.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at ₹3.39 lakh. Key highlights

While the Tuono 457 features a slightly updated design for its fuel tank, its capacity has downsized to 12.7 litres from the 13 litres that was offered in the RS 457. The bike gets slimmer radiator cowls that do not extend nearly as much as they did. The seat unit is slightly updated while retaining the same, uncomfortable pillion grab rails.

Suggested watch: Here is what the Aprilia RS 457 sounds like

Aprilia Tuono 457: How much is the same?

Looks aside, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and carries over its 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and its power figures are carried over here as well, being rated for the same 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. Aprilia additionally offers a slipper clutch and a bidirectional quickshifter as optional extras.

The Tuono 457 is built around a dual-beam aluminium frame and is suspended by USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for pre-load. The streetfighter rides on 17-inch aluminium alloys with a 320 mm floating disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure globally unveiled at EICMA 2024, to launch in India first

The Tuono 457 features the same five-inch colour TFT dash that allows for smartphone connectivity with features such as call and SMS alerts, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike’s tech suite includes traction control with the ride-by-wire system and ABS. Additionally, the three riding modes that were available on the RS 457 have been carried over to the Tuono as well.

Customers can choose to further customise their Tuono with a range of accessories that include saddlebags, a pillion seat cowl and more. The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to launch in India by early 2025

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: