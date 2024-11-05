HT Auto
EICMA 2024: New-gen Hero XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle makes global debut

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 21:13 PM
  • The all-new XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle is step-up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and gets upgrades in nearly every form.
The new-generation Hero XPulse 210 has been unveiled to the world at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The all-new XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle is step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and gets upgrades in nearly every form. The new Hero XPulse 210 packs a new frame, a bigger and more powerful engine, new styling and more electronics than its predecessor.

The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 has been developed with the input of FIM World Champion Ross Branch, part of the Hero Motosports Team Rally. The design is inspired by Hero’s Dakar bikes and promises to be “adventure-ready straight from the showroom floor." The bike gets an up-swept exhaust and an enduro-style tail section. The seat also appears to be changed for a comfortable experience.

2025 Hero XPulse 210 Engine

The new XPulse 210 packs a bigger 210 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. While the displacement may not seem like a big upgrade, power and torque have gone up substantially over the XPulse 200 4V that gets a 199 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero XPulse 210 Features

The adventure motorcycle continues to sport telescopic front forks with 210 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 205 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with switchable ABS for adaptive braking over rough terrain. The new XPulse 210 gets a high ground clearance of 220 mm and an adjustable handlebar. The bike is paired with a rally kit for better off-road ability. It rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The new ADV will also pack a 4.2-inch TFT screen that should bring Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation, among other connectivity features.

The Hero XPulse has been one of the most accessible adventure bikes you can get your hands on and the new XPulse 210 seems to have worked on several of the ADV’s shortcomings, power being a major one. The bike is expected to retain its light character and impressive off-road ability, while also improving overall highway performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 21:13 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse 210 Adventure Motorcycle Hero XPulse 210 Hero XPulse 200 4V

