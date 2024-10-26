Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari as Russell crashes in Mexico city Grand Prix practice

Carlos Sainz topped the times for Ferrari ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri in Friday's crash-hit second free practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

In a chaotic second free practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz topped the times for Ferrari, ahead of Oscar Piastri. George Russell's c

The Spaniard clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.699 seconds to beat the Australian by 0.178 seconds in a session of mandatory Pirelli tyre testing interrupted when Mercedes' George Russell crashed heavily.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Ferrari 812 6496.0 cc 6496.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare Ferrari Roma 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Purosangue SUV 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.50 Cr Compare UPCOMING Ferrari Portofino Facelift 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr Alert Me When Launched Ferrari F8 Tributo 3902.0 cc 3902.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.02 Cr Compare View Offers

The British driver, who had also crashed at last weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, was unhurt but required a check-up at the circuit medical centre before he was released to rejoin his team.

Defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull also missed most of the session with engine problems.

Russell lost control of his car after riding over a kerb at Turn Eight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and sliding backwards across the track into a protected wall at Turn Nine. One side of his car was destroyed.

"I just don't know what happened," Russell said. "It bounced on the ground and before I could catch it had spun ... It's one thing after another at the moment for us so it's a lot of work for the guys.

"It means that FP3 will be very important, so I hope the car is fixed."

It was the third red-flag interruption of the day following two during the earlier free practice, when Russell topped the times.

Yuki Tsunoda was third for RB ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc -- who won in Austin last Sunday -- and McLaren's title-chasing Lando Norris, who is 57 points adrift of Verstappen with five races remaining this year.

Kevin Magnussen was sixth-quickest for Haas ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Hamilton was followed by Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, local hero Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Liam Lawson in the second RB.

Also Read : Remember Hot Wheels? Fan of F1? Then this is the best news you've heard today

Verstappen struggles

Three-time world champion and series leader Verstappen failed to clock a flying lap time after struggling with engine problems that saw him pit and miss most of the session.

"I don't know what it is, but we're checking the engine," Verstappen said. "It's been pretty much a useless day with just four or five laps. I didn't have a run ... really it's a day to forget."

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, entering his record 400th Grand Prix, was 11th in a session that began in warm conditions under bright skies as Norris -- one of five drivers permitted to enjoy a "normal" practice session in the final 30 minutes -- led the way.

The five had missed opening practice when they handed their cars over to reserve drivers.

Verstappen was late out as Piastri set the early pace in 1:19.030, Verstappen telling his team he was hearing a "weird noise with the engine" that he called "very disturbing".

The Dutchman aborted his early run and pitted shortly before Russell crashed to bring out the red flag 23 minutes into the session.

Russell climbed out of his Mercedes car but gingerly rubbed his rib cage as he was taken to the medical centre.

Also Read : Lewis Hamilton says things OK with team after criticizing Singapore GP strategy

After a 24-minute stoppage for repairs to the barriers the action resumed with some notable absentees.

Verstappen was joined on the sidelines by team-mate Perez, Pierre Gasly and Williams's Alex Albon, who had crashed earlier in the day, and Russell.

Leclerc, whose car driven by Oliver Bearman was involved in a collision with Albon, finally made it made it out after repairs.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: