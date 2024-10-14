Remember Hot Wheels? Fan of F1? Then this is the best news you've heard today

Hot Wheels has tied up with Formula One ( F1 ) for the first time ever to come out with miniature F1 race cars. And while the first of such miniature models has already been revealed, the team-specific models will be released in the times to come.

Hot Wheels, an American company that traces its origins back to 1960s, is popuar across the globe for its miniature models. But despite its presence over decades, it has never worked on an F1 car. Not until now. The latest to join the list is a mini race car model that is an exact replica of actual F1 race cars. The liveries are obviously of no specific team and instead, comes in a shade of White, complete with the ‘F1’ and ‘Hot Wheels’ badges.

The miniature model also comes with interchangeable Real Rider wheels with Pirelli-branded tires, interiors done in Black and the number ‘68’ on its nose - a flashback to the year when Mattel launched the Hot Wheels brand.

Available for pre-orders, this first batch is priced at $25 per unit (approximately ₹2,000) and shipping will take place till June of 2025.

F1 on Hot Wheels

The partnership between F1 and Hot Wheels promises to be a collector's delight. While the companies have not yet revealed which teams will make it to the 1:64-scale, these models will be manufactured from next year onwards. “This exciting collaboration with Mattel will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1.

Hot Wheels, on its part, is hoping to gain from a fan base of F1 that is steadily getting younger. The company has so far sold over eight billion units of its scale models over half a century and its products are available in around 150 countries.

