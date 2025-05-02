HT Auto
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2% From May 15

Audi India announces price hike of up to 2% from May 15

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 May 2025, 11:52 AM
From May 15, Audi India will implement a price increase of up to 2% due to rising exchange rates and input costs.
Audi Q3 is the most affordable model that the brand sells in the Indian market
Audi India has announced that they will be increasing the prices by up to 2 per cent from May 15. The brand says that the prices are being increased due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers."

