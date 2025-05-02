Audi India announces price hike of up to 2% from May 15

Audi India has announced that they will be increasing the prices by up to 2 per cent from May 15. The brand says that the prices are being increased due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost.

From May 15, Audi India will implement a price increase of up to 2% due to rising exchange rates and input costs.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: