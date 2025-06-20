Category Average: 1998.0 cc
Superb 2025: 1998.0 cc
Category Average: 207.66 bhp
Superb 2025: 201.0 bhp
The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to launch on 13th Dec 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹55 - 60 Lakhs*.
The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1998 cc
• Transmission: Automatic
• FuelType: Petrol
The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
BMW 3 Series LWB, Audi A4, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Superb 2025.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|330 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
*Ex-showroom price
