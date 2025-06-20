Images
SKODA Superb 2025

Exp. Launch on 13 Dec 2025
55 - 60 Lakhs*Expected price
Superb 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1998.0 cc

Superb 2025: 1998.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 207.66 bhp

Superb 2025: 201.0 bhp

Skoda Superb 2025 Latest Update

Superb 2025 Launch Date

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to launch on 13th Dec 2025.

Superb 2025 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹55 - 60 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1998 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

Superb 2025 Seating Capacity

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Superb 2025 Rivals

BMW 3 Series LWB, Audi A4, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Superb 2025.

Skoda Superb 2025 Images

Skoda Superb 2025 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque330 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Skoda Cars

Skoda News

View all
  News

    Skoda Superb 2025 FAQs

    The Skoda Superb 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 55-60 Lakhs.
    The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to launch on 13th Dec 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1998 cc segment.
    The Skoda Superb 2025 features a 1998 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The Skoda Superb 2025 faces competition from the likes of BMW 3 Series LWB and Audi A4 in the 1998 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    view all specs and features