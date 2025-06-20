Superb 2025 Launch Date

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to launch on 13th Dec 2025.

Superb 2025 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹55 - 60 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1998 cc



• Transmission: Automatic



• FuelType: Petrol



Superb 2025 Seating Capacity

The Skoda Superb 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Superb 2025 Rivals

BMW 3 Series LWB, Audi A4, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Superb 2025.