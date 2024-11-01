HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsVolvoEX40On Road Price in Kozhikode

Volvo EX40 On Road Price in Kozhikode

Volvo EX40 Front Left Side
1/1
56.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
EX40 Price in Kozhikode

Volvo EX40 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 58.73 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo EX40 Plus₹ 58.73 Lakhs
...Read More

Volvo EX40 Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Plus
₹58.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
69 KWh
180 Kmph
475 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,10,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,37,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kozhikode)
58,72,886
EMI@1,26,231/mo
Volvo EX40 Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
EV6 Price in Kozhikode
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
iX1 Price in Kozhikode
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

50 - 55 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
C40 Recharge Price in Kozhikode
Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs
XC40 Recharge Price in Kozhikode
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

44.95 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 Price in Kozhikode

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo News

Chinese carmakers are facing a decline in performance in Europe for the third consecutive month, a sign that the high import tariffs imposed by the European Commisson are hurting sales.
Chinese EV makers see EU sales slump as tariff row deepens
1 Nov 2024
Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said the company would not put any money into Northvolt.
Volvo Cars seeks to oust Northvolt from EV battery venture
31 Oct 2024
Volvo will focus on protecting its margins instead of pushing volume and sees sales growing at as much as eight per cent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 15 per cent.
Volvo Car walks back retail sales target on weaker demand
24 Oct 2024
Volvo Cars hopes to avoid major import tariffs by reaching an agreement on pricing. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand has previously said that the EX30 electric SUV will be the only model affected by the tariffs and plans to start manufacturing it in Belgium from 2025.
Volvo Cars looks to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, hopes of agreement boosts shares
4 Oct 2024
The move comes as part of the Biden administration's broad approach to safeguarding the US auto sector from what it considers China's unfair trade actions.
New US rule would require GM & Ford to halt made-in-China car imports
24 Sept 2024
Volvo Videos

The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
8 Jun 2023
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
10 Nov 2022
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
6 Apr 2022
Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
17 Dec 2021
Volvo EX40 FAQs

The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Kozhikode is Rs. 58.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Kozhikode amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Kozhikode is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Kozhikode are Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Volvo EX40 Plus in Kozhikode includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 56.10 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,000, insurance - Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 58.73 Lakhs.

