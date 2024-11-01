What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Jaipur? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Jaipur is Rs. 58.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Jaipur amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Jaipur is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Jaipur are Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.