Volkswagen Virtus Front Right Side
1/18
Volkswagen Virtus Front View
2/18
Volkswagen Virtus Headlight
3/18
Volkswagen Virtus Taillight
4/18
Volkswagen Virtus Side Mirror Body
5/18
Volkswagen Virtus Wheel
6/18

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

4.5 out of 5
21.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage19.62 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Prices

The Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Mileage

All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.62 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Colours

The Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Engine and Transmission

The Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 17.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs.

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Specs & Features

The Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Price

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

₹21.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,73,000
RTO
2,05,300
Insurance
72,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,51,500
EMI@46,244/mo
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.62 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.27 seconds
Driving Range
883 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4561 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1260 kg
Height
1507 mm
Width
1752 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Optional
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Optional

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG EMI
EMI41,620 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,36,350
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,36,350
Interest Amount
5,60,833
Payable Amount
24,97,183

Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

₹12.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,000
RTO
1,29,600
Insurance
49,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,95,900
EMI@27,854/mo
Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,11,000
RTO
1,49,100
Insurance
52,925
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,13,525
EMI@32,532/mo
Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,40,000
RTO
1,52,000
Insurance
54,150
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,46,650
EMI@33,244/mo
Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,59,300
RTO
1,53,930
Insurance
53,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,67,704
EMI@33,696/mo
Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,36,500
RTO
1,61,650
Insurance
55,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,53,650
EMI@35,543/mo
Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,46,200
RTO
1,62,620
Insurance
55,385
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,64,705
EMI@35,781/mo
Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,65,500
RTO
1,64,550
Insurance
56,100
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,86,650
EMI@36,253/mo
Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)

₹17.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,67,990
Insurance
56,401
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,24,791
EMI@37,072/mo
Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)

₹18.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,27,700
RTO
1,80,770
Insurance
58,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,67,110
EMI@40,131/mo
Virtus GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)

₹19.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,200
RTO
1,87,920
Insurance
69,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,57,000
EMI@42,064/mo
Virtus GT Plus Sport

₹19.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,23,300
RTO
1,90,330
Insurance
70,150
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,84,280
EMI@42,650/mo
Virtus GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)

₹21.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,800
RTO
2,02,880
Insurance
72,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,24,680
EMI@45,668/mo
