In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-