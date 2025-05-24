hamburger icon
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line On Road Price in Coimbatore

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front Left Side
49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
Tiguan R-Line Price in

Coimbatore

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 56.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Variant Wise Price List in

Coimbatore
Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI

₹56.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,99,900
RTO
5,18,990
Insurance
2,20,405
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Coimbatore)
56,39,795
EMI@1,21,221/mo
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line FAQs

The on-road price of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Coimbatore is Rs. 56.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 5.19 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Coimbatore is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Coimbatore are Rs. 2.20 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Coimbatore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 49.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 5.19 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.20 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 56.40 Lakhs.

